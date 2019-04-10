Suspicious death determined to be homicide in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California are now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on April 8, a man’s body was found in a ravine northwest of Yreka near the Klamath River.
Deputies were able to identify the man as 31-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson.
After an autopsy, investigators concluded Hodgson died from gunshot wounds.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hodgeson’s vehicle is missing, so they’re asking the public to keep an eye out for a white 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with California plate 8S04739. It may have a broken right-rear window with orange plastic covering. If you see the vehicle, call 911. Do not approach the pickup or anyone associated with it.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said, “Although this case has been determined to be a homicide, there is no reason to suggest the public is endangered; however, it is recommended all Klamath River area residents keep their homes and vehicles locked and contact SCSO by dialing 9-1-1 if any suspicious persons or activities are observed the immediate or surrounding community.”