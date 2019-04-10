Rockslide shuts down Highway 199

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – A major roadway between Crescent City, California and Brookings, Oregon was closed due to a rockslide.
The Del Norte County Office of Emergency Services said at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Highway 199 was closed between Gasquet and the Oregon-California border.
Initially, officials estimated the roadway would be cleared of rock debris in about two hours. However, once Caltrans arrived at the scene, they said, “Crews look like they have their work cut out for them.”
Photos from the scene show a wall of rocks covering the roadway. Caltrans added they don’t know when they’ll be able to reopen the roadway.
For updates, visit Caltrans District 1’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/CaltransD1/