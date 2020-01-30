Syrian hospital hit in airstrikes, according to reports

ARIHA, Syria (CNN) – Footage from the White Helmets volunteer organization shows the aftermath of an airstrike at a hospital in northern Syria. It shows what is left of a hospital in Ariha after it was the target of airstrikes on Wednesday.
The strikes, which occurred just before midnight, targeted the hospital and also a residential building.
According to the White Helmets, at least eleven people were killed and more than 50 injured. The group claims the airstrikes came from Russian planes.
The attack comes amid the release of a new United Nations report that focuses on the nearly 5 million children who have been displaced due to the fighting in Syria. And it’s not just that they are pulled from their homes. Children are at a high risk of being killed and also subjected to torture, rape, and sexual slavery.