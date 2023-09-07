Medford City Council taking a position on Measure 110

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford City Council will vote on a resolution requesting the state legislature repeal or modify Measure 110 at Thursday night’s meeting.

A pair of local non-profits that help addicts said they’re in support of that idea.

The city council’s agenda calls the Oversight and Accountability Council created by Measure 110, “overtaxed and under-qualified.”

The agenda said repealing the measure would reintroduce accountability and revitalize drug court programs.

The city council agenda said overdose deaths have continued to rise since the measure was passed in 2020.

It also said the measure has been ineffective at directing people toward drug treatment.

Both OnTrack and Addictions Recovery Center wrote a letter supporting the idea of revising the measure.

OnTrack Rogue Valley’s Executive Director Sommer Wolcott said, “we think it’s really important to look at this as an issue of being able to revise the legislation without repealing it because substance use is a public health crisis and we know that years and years of criminalization did not adequately address the issue.”

Wolcott said she would like to see more targeted funding from the measure to address gaps in substance abuse treatment.

She said allowing each county to assess what its needs are could help fill those gaps.

The city council’s agenda suggests repealing Measure 110 entirely, unless it is not politically viable.

The council will vote on the resolution Thursday night at 6 p.m.

