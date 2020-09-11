Resources for wildfire evacuees

If you’re associated with a nonprofit or business that’s working to help Southern Oregonians displaced by wildfires, send an email from an account associated with your organization to [email protected]. Please include a phone number, so we can follow up with any questions.
This is an ongoing list. If you are seeking resources, call the organization in advance to make sure information is up to date.
Places to give or get supplies:
- Rogue Credit Union (cash donations, will match up to $100k)
- Paradise Auto (accepting toiletries) – 348 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
- Ashland Elks Lodge (nonperishable food, toiletries, a place to hang out) – 255 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
- U-Haul Roseburg (30 days of free storage for fire victims)
- Rogue Retreat Thrift Store (will give free clothing, accepting donations) – (541) 499-0880 – 1116 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
- Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley (accepting new/gently used tools to help people search through rubble) – 2233 S Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501
- United Way of Jackson County Relief Fund (if in need of assistance: http://www.roguevalley.recovers.org)
- Family Nurturing Center in downtown Medford – 212 N Oakdale Ave, Medford, OR 97501
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Available: food, camp gear, clothes, books, kids’ toys, shoes. Still in need of phone chargers, bags, hygiene products.
- Donations: for men’s and women’s NEW underwear, tents, cellphone chargers, travel size shampoo, travel size toothpaste, and men’s clothing is still needed. No current need for women’s or children’s clothing.
- South Medford Walmart (place to give/get food/resources) – 1360 Center Dr, Medford, OR 97501
- The Devereux Center (showers/meals/clothing available)
- Kids Unlimited (place to give/get food/resources) – 821 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501
- Rogue Valley Family YMCA (place to donate)
- Hours: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Donation locations: Drop off locations at South Ashland at 770 Faith St., North Ashland at 223 Maple St., and Medford YMCA parking lot at 522 West 6th St.
- Supplies needed: Water bottles, water jugs, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, masks, non-perishable foods, diapers, baby formula, blankets, menstrual supplies, sleeping bags, tents, pet food, toilet paper, first aid supplies, cell phone chargers
- 7 Day Adventist Church (place to get clothing) – 1900 Greenwood St, Medford, OR 97504
- Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Lithia Motors Evacuation Center – 360 E. Jackson Street, Medford, OR 97501
- Donations: Requesting supplies of water, blankets, socks, underwear, and non-perishable food
- Contact Pastor Ryan Roden, Living Waters Church 541-261-8598 to donate
- House of Leaves – 488 N Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
- Seeking and Giving Donations – Information call: 541-951-6904
- Jefferson Farm Kitchen – 135 S Oregon St, Jacksonville, OR 97530
- Seeking donations of useful items for those in need – 11am-2pm
- Information call: 541-331-6740
- White Mountain Middle School in White City – 550 Wilson Way, White City, OR 97503
- Accepting donations September 12, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Currently accepting and distributing donations of food, clothing and other essentials.
- Check out their Facebook for more info: https://www.facebook.com/thewolves/
- New Life Church of the Nazerene – 1974 E McAndrews, Medford
- Basic supplies, clothing, essentials
- Parking lot available for vehicles/RVs
- Rogue Valley Christian Church – 1440 S Oakdale Ave, Medford, OR 97501
- Offering food, resources WiFi, a place to hang out during the day.
Free Meals
- Breadboard Restaurant – 744 N Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
- Free prepared to-go meals to anyone affected
- Smithfield’s Restaurant and Bar – 36 S 2nd St, Ashland, OR 97520
- Free meals from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Medford School District Schools – Sept. 14 – 18 (Click here for full school list and times)
Places to stay/shelters:
- Grace Baptist Church Rogue River – 541-291-2714 – 4233 E Evans Creek Rd, Rogue River, OR 97537
- Jackson County Expo (Jackson County Expo, 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR 07502)
- AKC Pet Disaster Disaster Relief (shelter for roughly 65 pets)
- River City RV, 1581 Redwood Ave., Grants Pass (Spots for 15-20 RVs to park at the time this list was published- no charge)
- St. Anne Church parking lot in Grants Pass – 1131 NE 10th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central Point: Space for trailers/RVs and spaces inside – 2305 Taylor Rd, Central Point, OR 97502
- First Presbyterian Church – 85 South Holly St, Medford
- Emergency shelter, food, and bedding provided. Call 907-347-3365 to check availability
- North Medford High School – 1900 N. Keene Way Drive
- Parking lot and gym open, restrooms and showers provided.