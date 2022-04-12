Talent Middle School substitute teacher charged with sex crimes

TALENT, Ore. – Police released more details about a substitute teacher who was arrested at a local school last week.

After students were released from campus on Wednesday, April 6, 44-year-old Sean Kenneth Fuller of Medford was arrested at Talent Middle School.

Police said the charges are not school-related and did not involve any students.

School officials said Fuller, a track and field coach, hadn’t worked for the district for very long.

On Tuesday, April 12, Fuller was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at this time, there’s no evidence he had any other victims.

Fuller remains behind bars in the Jackson County Jail on $300,000 bail.