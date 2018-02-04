Taxi services gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

Medford, Ore.– Super Bowl parties and extra police patrols make today one of the busiest days of the year for taxi cab companies.
Across the valley, taxi services increased the number of vehicles available to help those needing a lift. According to one taxi service, Valley Cab, the middle of the game creates a huge rush.
“It’s generally slow during the Super Bowl and then halftime we’re running around like crazy cause everyone has run out of alcohol,” said Alice Scott, a driver for Valley Cab. “Then we take them back to their game and then we get them home afterwards.”
If you are planning on heading home soon and don’t have a pre-planned mode of transportation, ride-sharing and taxi services will be available all through the night.