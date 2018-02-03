DUII patrols increase for Super Bowl weekend

Medford, Ore.– Every year, football fans put on the big game and some put back a few drinks.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Super Bowl weekend is considered one of the most dangerous times to be out on the road.
That’s why law enforcement across the valley plan on increasing the amount of patrols over the weekend, in an effort to deter drunk driving and save people from making a fatal decision.
Officials are asking that if you plan on drinking, don’t plan on driving.
“Have a backup plan,” said Sgt. Julie Denney, JSCO. “If your first plan falls through, have a taxi phone number, plan to use Uber or call a friend to get around.”
The sheriff’s office says if you suspect someone is drinking and driving, call 9-1-1 to report it.
The additional patrols will last through Sunday night.