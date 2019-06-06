Taylor Butte Fire lined at 239 acres

FREMONT-WINEMA NAT’L FOREST, Ore. – A wildfire burning in the Chiloquin Ranger District has reached 293 acres.
The U.S. Forest Services said the lightning-caused Taylor Butte Fire was first discovered Saturday afternoon south of the Head of the River Campground, about 20 miles east of Chiloquin.
The Taylor Butte Fire is one of three confirmed fires in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Crews have reportedly lined the fire, extending the size to 293 in the process. Ignitions will be conducted inside those lines to reduce fuel for the main part of the fire.
Smoke will be visible in the surrounding area. However, it’s expected to disperse as winds pick up during the evening.