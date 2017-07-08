Dog found abandoned in Jackson County

Central Point, Ore. – An update on a story we told you about last week: A dog dumped on Gold Ray Road has been found.
People living in the area say it’s becoming more common to see dogs dumped on the side of the road.
This guy was outside for days before he was finally picked up yesterday.
Today, he’s happy and healthy despite everything he’s gone through.
“Dogs are extremely resilient, we see that here,” said Barbara Talbert with Jackson County Animal Services. “Where they can go through a really tough spell with one owner, get relinquished to the shelter and then find another owner. I think they just have really good survival skills.”
The dog does not have a name yet.
He’ll be available for adoption in a few days.