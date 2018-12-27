Teen found dead after fall from Horseshoe Bend Overlook

HORSESHOE BEND OVERLOOK, Ariz. – A 14-year-old girl was found dead Monday hours after her family reported her missing from the Horseshoe Bend Overlook.
The county sheriff said they found the girl 700 feet below the overlook.
Authorities say it appears the girl fell by accident, but the incident is still under investigation.
The victim was visiting the area from California.
Last May, witnesses say they saw a 33-year-old accidentally fall to his death in the same area.
The park has been working to install a rim viewing area with a safety railing. Construction on that railing began in November.