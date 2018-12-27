Local teen uses his blacksmith skills to help Camp Fire survivors

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – California’s deadliest wildfire—the Camp Fire— was watched worldwide with so many hearts aching for the people of Paradise.
For one Ashland teen, the story hit close to home. Now, he’s using his unique skills to help people in Paradise who are just like him.
Two days a week, every week this is where you can find 15-year-old Lindsay Brown.
Not many people find their passion early in life but Brown knew this was it since he was a toddler at his very first state fair.
“Once I saw the blacksmith, I couldn’t get away from it. Could barely speak but, I wanted to do that,” Lindsay said.
Unfortunately, blacksmithing isn’t something that’s taught to toddlers, but mom convinced a local artist to show him the ropes once he hit his teens
Jennifer Brown is Lindsay’s mom. She recalled, “I said, ‘He’s only 13 but I’ll be there at every class.’ after the third lesson he said, ‘Hey kid, I want you to come work in my booth with me.’”
Brown loves blacksmithing so much he could do it all day. But lately, he’s been doing it, for others.
He’s been making and selling roses and heart necklaces and donating the money made to Camp Fire victims. Fair to say I’ve made 100s of them,” Lindsay said.
The devastating wildfire that wiped out the town of Paradise, California hit close to home for Brown.
“I lived in Middletown where the Valley Fire happened and a lot of people contributed to help with that I figured I could at least try to give something back,” Lindsay said.
What started as a small way to help turned into a big project.
“$1,000 was my goal and I thought it’d be fun to get there, yeah it’d take a while,” Lindsay said. “Well first night reached $1,000 dollars and the week after got it up to $2,000 didn’t have much free time after that.”
Jennifer added, “Seeing him hit that goal in just a couple hours and go beyond that goal, seeing how well he’s handled that, allowed me to feel pretty proud of how he’s doing, and who he’s become.”
Lindsay decided he wanted to help kids just like him, so he’ll be donating the money specifically to students at the Inspire School of Arts. “It seemed rather appropriate,” he explained, helping art students by fueling his passion in hopes they can continue kindling theirs.
If you would like to help the cause the rose and heart necklaces will be sold until Monday, December 31st.
The Browns will be hand delivering the donations to the school sometime in the next week.
You can visit https://www.threestumpforge.com/