Teen sentenced in texting suicide case

Taunton, Mass. (NBCNC) – A young woman convicted of pressuring her boyfriend to commit suicide has been sentenced to 15-months in prison. But she will not be serving her time just yet.
Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in June for the 2014 death of 18-year old Conrad Roy.
Judge Lawrence Moniz had ruled that verbally pressuring someone into suicide can be considered manslaughter in Massachusetts.
Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of between 7 and 12-years.
The defense requested five years of supervised probation.
Judge Moniz actually sentenced carter to two-and-a-half years, but said after 15-months the balance is suspended.
But the judge granted a motion from the defense “to stay the execution of the sentence” pending appeal.
And that Means carter will not go straight to prison today.
She’s free–with certain conditions–until her appeals get through the Massachusetts court system.
The judge also ordered that carter not profit or benefit from her criminal act.
Before the sentence members of Conrad Roy’s family spoke to the court.
Conrad Roy Jr., the victim’s father, said “Michele Carter exploited my son’s weaknesses and used him as a pawn in her own well-being. She has not shown any remorse. The fact that my son was convinced to kill himself makes his death unimaginable. How could Michelle Carter behave so viciously and encourage my son to end his life? Where was her humanity? In what world is this behavior okay and acceptable?”
Bristol Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz said, “Miss Carter, a guilty finding having entered on the indictment charging you with the involuntary manslaughter of Conrad Roy III, now sentences you to two-and-a-half years in the Bristol County House of Correction. 15-months of said sentence shall be deemed a committed sentence and the balance thereof shall be suspended until August 1st of 2022. You will be on probation, administrative, until you are released from incarceration, supervised thereafter, and the date of probation commences today.”