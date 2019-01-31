Texas border tunnel discovered

HIDALGO, Tex. (KVEO/NBC) – A tunnel leading from Mexico into the U.S. has been discovered near a Texas border wall.
Border patrol agents of the marine division discovered the tunnel in the city of Hidalgo.
It lies near a border wall on an embankment.
Officials say the property belongs to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
In addition, the tunnel is just two thousand feet from a pump house owned by Hidalgo County water improvement’s Number Three District.
The tunnel’s route could lead to a storage rental facility.
Officials are expected to destroy the underground passage later this week.
Some officials are surprised someone would attempt to enter the country this way.
Hidalgo County Water Improvement General Manager Othal Brand Jr. said, “It’s the most brazen approach I’ve seen to trying to come into the United States.”
Brand also described where the tunnel was found. “At the bottom of a 32-foot cliff so you would have never seen it there’s no technology or boots on the ground that would have seen it.”