Texas police end hostage situation peacefully

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC/CNN) – A traffic stop in Texas Thursday led to a pursuit, shots being fired and a hostage situation. But it all ended with no one being injured.
Authorities say a driver ran a red light in Channelview, Texas, and almost hit a patrol car.
The officers gave chase and eventually, the driver got out of his vehicle, fired at the officers and ran to a home daycare center where he barricaded himself in the attic.
It turns out the home belonged to his grandmother who authorities say cooperated with law enforcement.
Eight children and two adults were removed from the house safely and after hostage negotiators communicated with the 19-year-old suspect, he surrendered peacefully.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a young woman and an infant were in the suspect’s vehicle when he ran.
They were also unhurt.
Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton explained, “The vehicle pulled over. The officer was exiting the car. The vehicle took off and then a chase, a pursuit was in place. Officers chased him over in this neighborhood. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle, fired 2 rounds at the officer and barricaded himself in the house. And then we called Harris County Sheriff’s Department out to assist us.”
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said, “The house appears to be a licensed daycare center of some type. And that’s the reason for the kids in the house. The ages of the kids range from 14-months to 18-years of age. (:13) The suspect is a 19-year old black male. After our Hostage Negotiation communications with the suspect, he did surrender peacefully.
“Our Hostage Negotiation Team did talk to him… opened an open line of communication for approximately 30-minutes or so… and they did a good job of getting them out of the house without any injury to himself or deputies on the scene.”