Homeless could help keep Medford clean

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford city councilors discussed a “street sweep” program Thursday. It’s proposal by Rogue Retreat and the city to provide volunteer and job opportunities for the homeless while cleaning city streets.
The program is modeled after clean-up programs in Washington D.C., Albuquerque and Fort Worth Texas. Homeless individuals who have signed up for these similar programs make as much as $10 an hour and help address trash issues throughout the cities.
The next step will be deciding if the city wants to enter into a contract with Rogue Retreat to get the program off the ground.