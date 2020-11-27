Home
Thanksgiving online sales boom

(NBC) Retailers are thankful for an online shopping bonanza.

Thanksgiving Day spending rose by 21.5% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics. That’s a new record.

The company analyzes traffic on retail websites and transactions from 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers.

Nearly half of those purchases were made on a smartphone, according to Adobe.

The strong online shopping data reflects a trend many retailers and industry watchers expected: more consumers are avoiding malls and buying gifts from their couch during the pandemic.

