‘The Nightmare Chamber’ haunted house re-opens after closing last year

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular haunted house that announced its closure last year is re-opening once again.

‘The Nightmare Chamber’ haunted house located on Front and Third Street, closed last year due to a lack of reliable staffing.

After forming a partnership with the South Medford High School drama club, they are now able to re-open.

Up to 30 students will participate as actors at the haunted house.

Robin Downward, the owner of ‘The Nightmare Chamber’ said the drama club helping out two years in-a-row now is the biggest reason they re-opened.

“That’s really what saved our bacon was that we had this influx of very energetic actors that really really helped us out a lot. And their program is involved again this year,” Downward said.

The haunted house will also be partnering with ‘Nightmares on the Rogue Haunted Mines’ by sharing the same building this year.

This year’s theme will be ‘vampires.’

The haunted house opens this Friday at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit their website here.