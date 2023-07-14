Fire burns at the Ashland Watershed

‘The Lamb Fire’ started above Reeder Reservoir.
It is currently burning two and a half acres.
ODF, Ashland Fire and Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest Services are working on it together.
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Services’ Dan Quinones said “they have hose-lay all around it and they’re working with numerous engines, hand crews and aerial resources. Including two type two helicopters, which are the medium sized ones, and one of those I want to recognize that one’s from the Oregon Department of Forestry.”
Responders say that Ashland is not at risk from the fire.
