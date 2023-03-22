The West Coast Adaptive Golf Championship starts this May

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Country Club will be hosting the West Coast Adaptive Golf Championship in May.

The tournament will be from May 15th through the 18th.

According to local non-profit, David’s chair its open to all golfers with physical, sensory and intellectual impairments who qualify for the Paralympics and have a valid golf handicap index.

“Its amazing that we have an opportunity to bring adaptive golf to southern Oregon and then we can showcase the rogue valley. you know we are hoping to you know have a good tournament. your first year is always tough but we think if we get the golfer here, the tournament will grow significantly.”, said Steve Furst, founder and CEO of David’s Chair.

The championship is a collaborative effort between David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems and the Western Amputee Golf Association.

For more information visit davidschair.org.

