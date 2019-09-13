Third Democratic debate wraps up in Houson

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) – The democratic hopefuls squared off for the third time Thursday night in Houston and things got a little explosive.
Frontrunner Joe Biden was attacked on his record, as expected, but some say he was also attacked on his age.
“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” said presidential candidate and Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.
This was the first debate where all the candidates who qualified fit on the same stage.
Ten candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, were among the frontrunners squaring off face-to-face for the first time.
There were a number of issues, but one that we heard a lot about at this debate was gun control and gun rights.
Presidential candidate and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s, your AK-47s.”
President Trump was a frequent target at this debate. Senator Kamala Harris said, “President Trump, you spent the last two and-a-half years full time trying to sow hate and division among us.”
Senator Amy Klobuchar said, “We have a guy there that is literally running the country like a game show.”
And while he seems to be the thing that the Democrats agree on, there are a number of things where they don’t agree.
So, the third debate is done and now we are still more than a year away from this election with still a lot of options for Democratic voters to sift through.