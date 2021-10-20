Home
Third of five SOU presidential candidates visits campus

ASHLAND, Ore. – The third out of five finalists in the running for president of Southern Oregon University is visiting campus this week.

Dr. Curtis Bridgeman is scheduled to visit SOU’s Ashland and Medford campuses on Oct. 21 – 22.

Bridgeman has been the Roderick and Carol Wendt Professor of Business Law at the Willamette University College of Law in Salem since 2013.

The community will have a chance to meet and ask questions during an open forum Thursday afternoon. It will take place in room 151 of the science building at 3:15 p.m.

A zoom of the forum will also be available on the school’s website.

The two other finalists that have come to campus include Chris Gilmer and Brock Tessman.

The last two finalists will be visiting on October 25-26 and 27-28.

