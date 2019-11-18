Three dead after shooting at Oklahoma Walmart parking lot

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart Monday morning.
Police received a call just before 10:00 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.
Aerials show a wide crime scene in the Walmart parking lot with heavy law enforcement presence.
According to a statement from Walmart, this was “an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”
The center of activity was on a red vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the windshield. Authorities say a man and a woman were dead inside the vehicle.
A third person appeared to be lying on the ground just outside that vehicle, covered with a white sheet. Several yellow evidence markers were on the ground nearby, showing shell casings. a handgun was recovered at the scene.
Authorities confirm three people are dead, including the shooter. No other details were available.
Investigators remain on the scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence.