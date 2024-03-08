Three Fire District 5 board members resign at once

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Three board members of Jackson County Fire District 5 resigned just this week, while the fire chief is being investigated for misconduct.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Board Chair Vicki Purslow and board members Mike Winters and Carly Halligan all resigned, leaving only two board members left.

That means the board no longer has a quorum, which is needed to make all decisions.

Derek Volkart, one of the remaining members of the board, said the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will likely appoint a director to bring the board back to a majority.

The union that represents the firefighters in Fire District 5 released a statement to NBC5 News.

It reads in part quote:

“Rather than do the hard work of acknowledging improper conduct, investigating employee complaints, and remedying those complaints, these board members simply chose to resign. That is the very definition of poor leadership. If our publicly elected officials are not willing to do the hard work of holding management accountable, they have no place in public office.”

We reached out to Fire Chief Charles Hanley for comment, we have not heard back.

