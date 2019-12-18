Three Jackson County men arrested after car chase on the coast

GOLD BEACH, Ore. — A car chase in Gold Beach, leads to the arrest of three men from Jackson County.
Michael Marshall, Rocky Rockwell and Anthony Morse are all facing charges in connection with 2 stolen cars. One victim reported their car was stolen from a local motel, the other car was reported stolen from Central Point.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects got away from them Saturday night, but were located and arrested Sunday and Monday.
The case was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Gold Beach Police Department. It is now being turned over to the Curry County District Attorney.