New cannabis cultivation site opens doors in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — One of the largest cannabis companies in the country has moved into the Rogue Valley.
The company, “Acreage Holdings,” is running operations in over 20 states.
The new Medford-based location is the company’s first cannabis cultivation site in the Pacific Northwest.
General Manager, Zackry Ayres, says the 30,000 square foot facility used to be an indoor go-kart track.
It will grow cannabis to be sold in retail shops across Oregon.
“It’s been a long journey with a lot of great people and we just all want to see this happen… and get to work and share the beautiful flower that we can give to the community,” said Zackry Aryes, general manager of “Acreage Oregon.”
Local business leaders showed up for Tuesday’s ribbon cutting including members of the Chamber of Medford-Jackson County, Oregon Representative Kim Wallan, and Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer.
Ayres says they will be hiring 30 people and should have their product on store shelves before the new year.
