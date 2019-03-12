Three people, including toddler, survive Illinois plane crash

WATERLOO, Ill. (KSDK) – Three people were injured when a small plane crashed in southwest Illinois, Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed on its way to St. Louis’ downtown airport which is about 25 miles from the crash site.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said two adults and one child were on the plane.
They say all three were injured, with the worst of the injuries being broken legs. All three are expected to survive.
Local authorities have notified the National Transportation Safety board and FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site.