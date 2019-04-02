Three people walk away from rollover crash in Josephine County

O’BRIEN, Ore. – Three people involved in a fiery rollover crash in Josephine County escaped without injuries, according to police.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said the crash happened Monday night in the 36000 block of Redwood Highway about four miles north of the Oregon-California border.
Oregon State Police determined the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch fire. Two occupants fled the scene before first responders arrived. One other occupant refused medical attention.
OSP classified the crash as “non-injury” as they continue their investigation.
No further information was made available by investigators.