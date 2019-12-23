Three separate fires start on same property in 24 hour span

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.— Fire District 3 is investigating a home after three vehicles went up in flames at separate times in 24 hours.
Fire District 3 Battalion Chief says around 2 A.M. Sunday, they were called to a home on the 3800 block of Corey Road in Central Point.
When they arrived, a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Then, nearly two hours later, around midnight Monday morning, they were called to the same property after an RV went up in flames.
Nearly two hours later, crews responded to the home a third time after another RV caught fire.
“Three different fires out there, a pickup and then two separate RV’s,” Fire District3 Battalion Chief, Myron Harvey, said. “This is the fourth fire we’ve had at this property and they’ve all been under investigation.”
Last March, crews were called out to the same property when a cooking fire got of control and burned down and RV and barn.
Harvey says law enforcement knows the property well.
The causes of the three fires are currently under investigation.
