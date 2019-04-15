Tiger Woods wins his 5th Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) – Some people thought it would never happen again, but Tiger Woods proved them wrong Sunday.
The golf great captured his fifth Masters, his first major title in 11 years, and it caps a remarkable comeback following years of personal scandal and injuries for Woods.
The 43-year-old walked off the green to delirious cheers and put on the green jacket for the 5th time.
Reporter Andy Scholes asked Woods, “Did you think this day would ever come and how does it feel?”
Woods replied, “Yeah I did think it would come, just because of what I did last year. I knew it was in me, now did I know it was going to be this week? No. But I had a good feeling that the way I was shaping the golf ball that I was going to be in the mix.”
Praise came pouring in from decorated athletes. Avid golfers like President Trump and former President Obama, and golf great Jack Nicklaus, who still holds the record for green jackets with six.
The win completed an improbable return to the top after a series of personal scandals that could have been career-ending and debilitating injuries that took a toll on Woods.
“I could barely walk,” Woods said. “I couldn’t sit, I couldn’t lay down. I really couldn’t do much of anything.”
Woods underwent four back surgeries including a career-saving spinal fusion in 2017 that prevented him from swinging a golf club for months.
But the former number one would not quit and is now celebrating another win where he won his first major 22 years ago.
Woods shared an emotional moment with his 10-year-old son Charlie, mirroring the embrace he shared with his late father in 1997.
Woods was asked, “You’ve joked before that your kids think of you as the ‘video game golfer’ because they had never seen you win a major. What was that moment like when your son, Charlie jumped in your arms?”
“Surreal,” Woods said. “You know I did the same thing to my dad and now I’m the dad with my son doing the same thing, so it’s amazing how life evolves and changes. It’s hard to comprehend right now. Honestly, I’m just a few hours from winning the tournament. I’m still trying to enjoy it and figure out I actually won. I know I have the green jacket on but I think it’s gonna take a little time for it to sink in.”