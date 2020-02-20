TikTok introduces ‘family mode’

(NBC) – TikTok has introduced new safety features and parental controls.
TikTok has become one of the world’s most downloaded apps, used for creating and sharing videos.
According to multiple reports, the new controls are aimed at protecting young users in the apps’ effort to fend off concerns about user safety.
Parents will now be able to remotely restrict feed content.
Parents will also be able to stop direct messages and limit how much time their child spends on the app, by linking their children’s accounts with their own profiles.