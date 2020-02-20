Turkish gov’t reports at least 50 Syrians killed in airstrike

NAIRAB, Syria (NBC) – Turkish troops attacked Syrian government forces in northwest Syria, sparking violent firefights along the Turkish-Syrian border.
Turkey reportedly attacked after two of its soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Idlib Province.
The Turkish government said online its forces had killed at least 50 Syrian troops and had destroyed five tanks and two armored personnel carriers.
Russia is backing the Syrian government and is supporting attacks in Idlib Province, the final rebel stronghold.
Turkey supports forces who want to overthrow Syrian leader Bashar Assad and sent thousands of its troops over the border to protect rebel forces.