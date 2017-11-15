Teen longboarder killed in Josephine County crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A 15-year-old on a longboard was killed while skating down a hill in Grants Pass.
Oregon State Police said on November 14 at 7:00 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Elk Land and Majestic Drive.
According to OSP, a 15-year-old was skating downhill on Majestic Drive when he was struck by a Mercedes SUV as he entered Elk Lane. The teen was declared dead at the scene.
The Mercedes was driven by a 32-year-old woman from Grants Pass. Her nine year old daughter was also in the vehicle. The woman is cooperating with the investigation and isn’t suspected of any wrongdoing.
Police did not release the identity of the juvenile killed.