‘Tis the season for plumbing problems

Tanks Plumbing in Central Point said the problems normally start in the garbage disposal. People throw anything and everything down the drain until it’s so clogged they have to call a professional.
“We haven’t had it slow down for quite some time,” said John Vaughn, an employee with Tanks Plumbing.
Vaughn said in the last two weeks they’ve received 150 phone calls every week with people needing help with their pipes.
“We can’t get to all of them, we try our best,” he said.
Vaughn said most of the calls he gets are people trying to get rid of their Thanksgiving leftovers.
“Anything fibrous, you don’t want to put that down your drain, cooking oils and greases.. of course, don’t do that.”
Rice, potato peels, and eggshells are a recipe for disaster too.
“They’ll make the potatoes and put the bag of potato skins down the garbage disposal at one time and clog up the drain.”
And if having your sink out of commission sounds bad, you’ll definitely want to avoid putting anything other than what mother nature provides down the toilet.
“Normal things down your toilet, don’t dump your leftovers down the toilet.”
Tanks Plumbing said in southern Oregon there’s a lack of plumbers to keep up with calls. Since they opened six years ago, the business hasn’t slowed down.
Tanks Plumbing along with other plumbing businesses in the area are open 24/7 should you run into an issue this holiday season.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]