Five on 5 – Tony Johnson – 42nd Annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Tony Johnson discussing the 42 Annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show, an event that showcases model trains, historical information about railroads, vendors, as well as other things for railroad hobbyists. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Medford Railroad Park. The Rogue Valley Railroad Show will be at the Jackson County Expo on Saturday, November 30th from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and on Sunday, December 1st, from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Tickets for $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12, and children under five are admitted for free.