MPD still searching for Subway restaurant robber

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say they need your help finding a suspect who robbed a Medford Subway restaurant.
At about 9:30 p.m. on July 3, a man walked into the Subway restaurant on Delta Waters Road, the Medford Police Department said. He showed the lone clerk a handgun and demanded money, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
MPD said a police dog searched the area, but the suspect couldn’t be found. However, discarded clothing worn during the robbery was discovered on the north side of the PetSmart building.
According to police, the clothing consisted of a gray long-sleeve shirt, camo BDU pants and a black baseball cap. A gray tri-fold wallet was found with the clothing.
MPD described the suspect as being around 40-years-old with dark brown hair. His face was covered with a dust mask during the robbery.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2230.