GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A reminder that summer is in fact on its way. The Josephine County Fair is announcing its theme for 2024 and it is, ‘Rockin the Decades’.

The fairgrounds say they’ll take you on a journey through the 70’s all the way to the thousands, from groovy fashion to some iconic music.

The fair says they’ll announce the entertainment lineup soon too. The fair runs from August 7 through the 11th.

