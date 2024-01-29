Water main replacement prepared to begin on Table Rock Road

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Beginning in February, the Medford Water Commission will start construction on a water main replacement expected to impact travel on Table Rock Road.

Jackson County officials say the project will involve significant construction from the water treatment plant south to Vilas Road.

Construction will cause temporary road closures and traffic delays throughout the year.

“This is a major project that will improve our public infrastructure, but it does not come without inconvenience,” said Steve Lambert, Jackson County Roads and Parks Director.

Jackson County says to please slow down, use caution, watch for workers, and obey all traffic control signs and flaggers once construction begins.

