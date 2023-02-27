4 people rescued by Curry County Search and Rescue team

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A search and rescue training session turned into a real-life operation over the weekend.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday morning, a Brookings man called 911 and said he got a call from his friends saying they were stuck in the snow off Hazel Camp Road in an area commonly known as the “Gold Fish Pond.”

The man said there were four people who had to spend the night in two vehicles that slid off the road and got stuck in the snow. They reportedly had enough gas to run their vehicles to stay warm overnight, but not enough gas to make it out of the area.

Curry County’s search and rescue team happened to be doing overnight survival training and were able to load up their SnoCat and find the stranded people and their vehicles a little after 11:15 a.m.

After the successful rescue, deputies said, “The Curry County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and SAR members want to remind everyone of the dangers due to foul weather and if you’re going to go out and recreate, make sure you are prepared for the worst and not take unnecessary chances.”