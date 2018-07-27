Active shooter training for law enforcement officers

MEDFORD, Ore. — Active shooter trainings have become common in many communities and schools across the country.
In Medford Friday, that scenario played out at Hedrick Middle School. The threat wasn’t real but the response by Medford police was well-practiced.
Students volunteered their time to help officers with the scenarios. The goal of the training is to make sure officers are as prepared as they can be in the event of an active shooter situation.
MPD and Medford Fire-Rescue do trainings like this every year.
They say by keeping their skills sharp, they have the potential to save lives.