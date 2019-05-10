Airport officials propose hotel development next to MFR

Now airport officials are looking to the future and considering offering a long-term lease for a new hotel, cafe and other businesses.
The project would be built on the nine acres of land adjacent from the airport terminal. The airport says it would be a boost for them and the city of Medford.
The airport is accepting written proposals from qualified developers to construct a mid to upscale hotel with 100-125 rooms that could be fitted with a cafe, lobby bar, and other amenities.
“We just think it’s a good business venture and a good use of that property,” Jerry Brienza, airport director said. “It’s about a four to five-minute walk from the main terminal and we got a very nice complementary hotel right next to it that they can feed off of each other.
A preliminary timeline would have construction starting next year with everything open by 2022.
To view the official development plan and other information, click here.
