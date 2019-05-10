Home
Airport officials propose hotel development next to MFR

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport ended 2018 on a historic note, with over one million passengers passing through its gates in the calendar year.

Now airport officials are looking to the future and considering offering a long-term lease for a new hotel, cafe and other businesses.

The project would be built on the nine acres of land adjacent from the airport terminal. The airport says it would be a boost for them and the city of Medford.

The airport is accepting written proposals from qualified developers to construct a mid to upscale hotel with 100-125 rooms that could be fitted with a cafe, lobby bar, and other amenities.

“We just think it’s a good business venture and a good use of that property,” Jerry Brienza, airport director said. “It’s about a four to five-minute walk from the main terminal and we got a very nice complementary hotel right next to it that they can feed off of each other.

All responses must be submitted on or before 5:00 P.M. PST on June 28, 2019. to the following contact:

Amber Judd
Deputy Director-Administration
Rogue Valley International Medford Airport
1000 Terminal Loop Parkway
Suite 201
Medford, Oregon 97504
Tel: +1 541 776 7222
Email: [email protected]

As soon as it is known, but no later than 5:00 PM PST on May 31, 2019, all potential responders shall submit an email statement of their intent to submit a response to Amber Judd at the email address listed above.

A preliminary timeline would have construction starting next year with everything open by 2022.

To view the official development plan and other information, click here. 

 

