Jasper’s Cafe in Medford to switch owners

The owners of Jaspers cafe in Medford are turning the business over to Ryan Lehmann, a well-known owner of several restaurants in the Rogue Valley.
The current owners, Janet and John Lopez said they’re leaving the business in good hands and say the menu and employees are not going anywhere.
“It’s a bittersweet day today,” Janet Lopez said. “We’ve been a part of Jasper’s journey for 12 and a half years. We wanted that right person to come in and continue to the legion because Jaspers is an icon here in the Rogue Valley.”
The business has been around for the past 42 years. Lopez said they will still be around the Rogue Valley as they continue their real estate careers.
