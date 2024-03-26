AllCare Health urges legislators to make rezoning rural Oregon top priority

OREGON — AllCare Health is asking Oregon lawmakers to make rezoning rural Oregon a top priority in the next legislative session.

According to Julie Akins, senior housing director for AllCare, the Coordinated Care Organization hopes legislators will extend existing residential development rules to include rural communities to aid in Oregon’s housing crisis.

She says 65% of Oregon’s unhoused population are living unsheltered. Akins says Oregonians know we have a housing crisis and by changing a few rules, we can make it a little less difficult to house folks who really need it.

We know that our members suffer dramatic health impacts from being unsheltered and homeless. And we want to see that solved and we know that it can be solved through some changing in zoning.

Akins hopes legislators will cut through some red tape and work with small communities and owners of large lots to build additional housing.

