‘Head Fire’ now part of ‘Happy Camp Complex’

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – With smoke filling the skies overnight, wildfires continue to burn out of control in Siskiyou County.

Type 1 California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 assumed command Thursday of what’s now dubbed the “Happy Camp Complex” which includes the Head Fire.

It’s the biggest one burning in the forest, now over 4,000 acres and still 0% percent contained.

The Head Fire has spread to within a few miles of the McKinney Fire burn scar which could end up helping firefighters.

Jennifer Erickson with the Klamath National Forest said, “We have a lot of previously used fire lines across the Klamath National Forest because we do have frequent fires here. There are some that are associated with last year’s McKinney Fire, and fire managers are looking at those previously used lines.”

The Forest Service is responding to more than 27 other lightning-caused fires in addition to the Head Fire.

The Canyon Fire and three creek fires have already burnt over 300 acres and both are near the 250-acre Elliott Fire.

Crews are working to try and prevent all the fires inside the complex from creating spot fires and merging.

For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff .

