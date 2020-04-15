Trump meets coronavirus survivors

WASHINGTON, D.C., (NBC News) — President Trump met Tuesday with coronavirus survivors, men and women who’ve beaten the disease and could represent the best hope for a return to normal.
“We are winning our battle, we are winning our war,” the president said during the meeting.
Widespread antibody testing could show just how many Americans have already had the virus, and is one hurdle to overcome in the quest to reopen the country.
President Trump said Tuesday he’ll decide soon when that should happen, by working with governors, just hours after seeming to accuse democratic governors of “mutiny.”
On Monday he declared reopening the country is solely his decision.
“When somebody is President of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be,” Mr. Trump said.
Constitutional scholars say quarantine authority belongs to the states.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he refuses to get into a political fight with the president, while adding “His proclamation is that he would be king.”
“That statement cannot stand,” Governor Cuomo said.
New York is part of a coalition of Northeast states planning a careful reentry process. The same thing is happening on the West Coast.
“It’s going to be gradual, incremental. We’re going to use data, we’re going to use science,” Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown said of the process.
