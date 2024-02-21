Bureau of Land Management will receive $4.4M for ecosystem restoration

OREGON — More than $4 million is headed to Oregon to support ecosystem restoration.

According to senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, $4.4 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law is going to the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM will use the money to fund about eight ecosystem restoration projects around the state over the next several years.

The Senators say the projects build on proven programs and partnerships to protect wildlife and natural resources.

