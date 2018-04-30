Bizarre breach at California governor’s mansion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – A homeless man was arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento, but not until two days after walking through an unlocked door.
In a jailhouse interview, Steven Seeley, 51, said he ran inside Governor Jerry Brown’s home April 19 through an unlocked side door after being frightened outside.
“He’s an open-door policy kind of guy, so I figured the door would be unlocked, or else I wouldn’t have ran over there if I thought the door would be locked,” Seeley said.
Seeley said he heard what sounded like the roar of a large wild cat from a nearby garbage can before running into the home. He also said he was never approached by security before or after he entered the mansion.
Once inside, Seeley said he yelled out, telling the governor to hide. He said he then began to hear the growling again, so he hid in a closet.
“I can’t get away; I’m in a little broom closet, so the only thing to do is to dive through the window, so I dove through the window to get away,” he said.
Though he’s never been diagnosed with a mental illness, Seeley admits he sometimes hears things but didn’t want to take any chances in case the roar came from a legitimate threat.
