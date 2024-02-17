Britt Festival announces Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Now we know another show coming to the hill this summer in Jacksonville. Andrew Bird & Nickel Creek will be bringing their ‘Up, Up, & Away’ summer tour to the Britt Music and Arts Festival on Friday, July 5th.

Tickets for the indie and bluegrass show go on sale March 22.

In Britt’s first announcement for next season, it was revealed that Jason Mraz will take the stage in August 2024. Tickets for that concert are on sale to members and non-members now.

Other performers that have previously been announced include Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins, The Infamous String Dusters and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and The Dead South. Find out more about these shows here

Last month, the Britt Music & Arts Festival announced the guest conductors for its 2024 Britt Festival Orchestra season.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on the artists on their way as Britt announces them.

