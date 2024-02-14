Update on Medford neighborhood standoff

MEDFORD, Ore. — We’ve learned more about a standoff that happened in a Medford neighborhood on Monday.

Temple Drive in northeast Medford was blocked off for hours Monday evening during the standoff. MPD says it was related to a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect threatened to shoot a K-9, if the dog entered the home.

“The SWAT team got there, and our crisis negotiator folks started communicating with him. And then an hour and a half or two hours later, he exited and was arrested without incident,” said Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick.

40-year-old Medford resident Taetuli Pine Tago is facing fourth-degree assault and domestic violence charges among others. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

