Campaign for Equal justices celebrates Southern Oregon lawyers

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over 100 attorneys from all over southern Oregon including the state attorney general gathered in Medford today celebrating equal justice.

The Campaign for Equal Justice celebrates lawyers who bring legal aid to their communities. For the sixth year in a row, Jackson County has won the award for the most lawyers participating in the state by percentage. Lawyers in Josephine County won the equity award to celebrate the most people joining in the effort over the past year.

“We need to make sure people who go to court for evictions or domestic violence and all manner of family issues who go to court have a lawyer because going to court without a lawyer can be really scary,” Oregon Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum said.

If you need legal aid or are interested in the Campaign for Equal Justice, visit cej-oregon.org.

